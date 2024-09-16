J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OV Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 74,876 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

