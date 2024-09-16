Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN)

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BHVN. William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BHVN

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of BHVN opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. Biohaven has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). Analysts expect that Biohaven will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,702 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,776,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Biohaven by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,072 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 181.4% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,010,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.