Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 120% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $187,016.74 and approximately $25.07 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,919.43 or 1.00019467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00008999 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

