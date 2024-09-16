Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $186,987.35

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 119.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $186,987.35 and $25.06 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009354 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013722 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,943.27 or 0.99940262 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00008999 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.