Jito (JTO) Price Reaches $1.87 on Exchanges

Jito (JTO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Jito has a total market capitalization of $215.23 million and $21.26 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jito has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Jito token can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003231 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jito

Jito’s genesis date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,649,520 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.9331739 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $19,209,436.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

