J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Increases Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

J&J Snack Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. J&J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $167.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. J&J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $133.23 and a 52 week high of $176.38.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.01). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $439.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,835.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,835.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

