Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier Buys 450 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.46 per share, with a total value of C$20,007.00.
Calian Group Trading Up 2.3 %
CGY traded up C$1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$45.23. 32,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. Calian Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$42.88 and a one year high of C$61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$535.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.00.
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.9457901 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.00.
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
