Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier Buys 450 Shares of Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.46 per share, with a total value of C$20,007.00.

Calian Group Trading Up 2.3 %

CGY traded up C$1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$45.23. 32,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. Calian Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$42.88 and a one year high of C$61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$535.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.00.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.9457901 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

CGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Calian Group

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.