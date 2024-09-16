John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 68,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 29,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEQ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $10.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

