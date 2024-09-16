John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Position Raised by Foundry Financial Group Inc.

Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHML opened at $67.64 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The company has a market cap of $916.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.3366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

