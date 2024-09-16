John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.37

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 4876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
