John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.37

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 4876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 223,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48,169 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

