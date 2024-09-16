Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s previous close.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $398.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

