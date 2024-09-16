Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $254.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.37. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $261.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

