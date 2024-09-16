Keene & Associates Inc. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 869.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $156.77 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.10 and its 200 day moving average is $179.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

