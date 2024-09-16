Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Update

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 953,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 853,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 64,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 295,956 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR remained flat at $0.57 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.58, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

