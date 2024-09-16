Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

KMI opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

