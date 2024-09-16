Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Trading Up 2.9%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.15.
About Knight Therapeutics
Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.
