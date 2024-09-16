Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €9.34 ($10.38) and last traded at €9.41 ($10.46). 11,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.51 ($10.57).

Koenig & Bauer Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of €11.16 and a 200-day moving average of €12.11. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.50.

About Koenig & Bauer

(Get Free Report)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.