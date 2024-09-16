KOK Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. KOK has a total market cap of $390,622.37 and $121,785.42 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 50.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009418 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,849.67 or 1.00067474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00066159 USD and is down -6.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $95,370.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

