Komodo Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $31.41 million and $1.33 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00049696 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00037213 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00013287 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,428,127 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

