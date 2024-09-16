LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
LPL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
LG Display Stock Performance
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 5.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,170,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in LG Display during the second quarter worth $224,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in LG Display by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 69.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 36,483 shares during the period.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
