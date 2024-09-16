Lido Staked ETH Market Capitalization Tops $22.31 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $2,283.45 or 0.03946281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $22.31 billion and $54.45 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,769,643 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,769,696.64706261. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,284.93508988 USD and is down -5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $38,957,876.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

