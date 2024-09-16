Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36,428.28

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $60.13 million and $36,428.28 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 141,560,623 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 141,560,524.69234526. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.4315285 USD and is down -5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $24,170.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

