LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $33,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,683.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,887 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $4,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 82.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 457,930 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFST stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

