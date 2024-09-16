LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTHFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Stories

