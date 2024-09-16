Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Lilium Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lilium stock. RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 534,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

