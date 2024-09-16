Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.77

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $110.10 million and $3.74 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

