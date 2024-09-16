Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Trading Up 0.1%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $258.13 and last traded at $255.70. Approximately 285,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,487,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.75.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 824.6% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,266,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 655.9% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

