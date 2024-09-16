Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $347,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.18.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $305.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.56 and a 200-day moving average of $311.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.