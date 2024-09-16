Lyell Wealth Management LP Makes New $697,000 Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,935,000 after buying an additional 2,719,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after buying an additional 1,381,789 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,815,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after buying an additional 798,250 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after buying an additional 532,740 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

