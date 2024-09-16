Mader Group Limited (MAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 18th

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MADGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Mader Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Mader Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin Nuich bought 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.31 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,012.80 ($20,008.53). In other Mader Group news, insider Justin Nuich acquired 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.31 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,012.80 ($20,008.53). Also, insider Luke Mader sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.15 ($4.10), for a total transaction of A$61,500,000.00 ($41,000,000.00). 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mader Group Company Profile

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialist technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers fabrication and line boring, electrical services, mechanical maintenance, and component exchange; infrastructure maintenance, rail services, power generation and marine, road transport maintenance, maintenance project, specialised tool hire, clean team, maintenance centre, and training and mentoring services.

