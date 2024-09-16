Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Magellan Aerospace Price Performance
OTCMKTS MALJF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138. Magellan Aerospace has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.
About Magellan Aerospace
