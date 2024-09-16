Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.55 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $238,124.97 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009451 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,878.41 or 1.00103879 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000316 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $241,045.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

