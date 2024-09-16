MANEKI (MANEKI) Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One MANEKI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MANEKI has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. MANEKI has a total market capitalization of $50.29 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI was first traded on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00513251 USD and is down -8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $9,693,334.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars.

