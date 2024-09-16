MANEKI (MANEKI) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. MANEKI has a total market capitalization of $45.12 million and $13.01 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANEKI token can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MANEKI has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MANEKI

MANEKI was first traded on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00513251 USD and is down -8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $9,693,334.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANEKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

