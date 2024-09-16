Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 20.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,881,000 after buying an additional 76,378 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,361,000 after acquiring an additional 28,874 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $263.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $268.89.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

