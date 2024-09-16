Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in August

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the August 15th total of 1,182,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,277.0 days.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MAPIF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. 3,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.
About Mapletree Industrial Trust
