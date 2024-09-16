Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 200 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 34.8% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.3% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $379.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.