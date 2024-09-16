Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 108.5% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,428,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,899,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

BDX stock opened at $234.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $269.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

