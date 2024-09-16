Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,165,000 after purchasing an additional 74,745 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 13.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 16.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DEO opened at $132.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $119.48 and a 1 year high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

