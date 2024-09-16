Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 32000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Mason Resources Trading Up 7.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$9.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 96.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Mason Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.