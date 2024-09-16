Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.06 Billion Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,389,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,063,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.38.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $337.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.32 and a beta of 1.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $145.76 and a fifty-two week high of $359.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

