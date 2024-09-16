Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 125,045 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,601,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125,045 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,675,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $255.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

