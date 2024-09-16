Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $423.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Medpace stock opened at $351.67 on Monday. Medpace has a one year low of $227.21 and a one year high of $459.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $384.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.30. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Medpace by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

