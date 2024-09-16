Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) PT Lowered to GBX 560

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 675 ($8.83) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.50) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.54) target price for the company.

Shares of Melrose Industries stock traded down GBX 11.70 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting GBX 467.20 ($6.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,042. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 434.12 ($5.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 681.20 ($8.91). The company has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15,573.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 516.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 583.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03.

In other news, insider Matthew Gregory purchased 9,740 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,674 ($64,958.81). In other news, insider Gillian Elcock purchased 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,799.92). Also, insider Matthew Gregory bought 9,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,674 ($64,958.81). Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

