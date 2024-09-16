Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) PT Lowered to GBX 560

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 675 ($8.83) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s current price.
MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Melrose Industries to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.50) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.54) target price for the company.
Melrose Industries Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Melrose Industries
In other news, insider Matthew Gregory purchased 9,740 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,674 ($64,958.81). In other news, insider Gillian Elcock purchased 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670.40 ($21,799.92). Also, insider Matthew Gregory bought 9,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £49,674 ($64,958.81). Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Melrose Industries
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.