Menard Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,689 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 1.8% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,106,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,977 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,779,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,481,000 after buying an additional 75,087 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,457,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,765,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,848,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $95.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.22 and its 200 day moving average is $91.60. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $95.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

