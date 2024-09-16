Menard Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $23,551,862.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,945,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,401,768,090.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 840,336 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,060. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

TMUS opened at $202.83 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.82 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.32. The firm has a market cap of $236.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

