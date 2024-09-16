Menard Financial Group LLC Buys 9,663 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 118.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,957,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 52,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 59,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

