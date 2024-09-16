Menard Financial Group LLC Has $347,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $166.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $166.29.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

