Menard Financial Group LLC Has $511,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 10,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Rollins Stock Up 0.6 %

ROL stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

