Menard Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $67.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.68.

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $145,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,901.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $145,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,901.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $241,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,014 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,162 in the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

